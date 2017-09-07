  ||    7 September 2017 @ 10:33

Kenya’s electoral commission has announced changes in its top personnel to oversee the running of the new presidential election on October 17. A statement on Tuesday by Chairperson Wafula Chebukati named six officials to run the new vote that was ordered by the Supreme Court after it nullified President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election. The appointments appear to be in response to opposition leader Raila Odinga’s demands for reforms to the electoral commission before the new election.

