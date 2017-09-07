NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

GOVERNMENT has released K18,000 for clearing the streets in Kitwe and Ndola on the Copperbelt Province to protect vulnerable children from vices such as sexual and drug abuse.

Copperbelt permanent secretary Elias Kamanga said Government is worried about the high number of children that are living on streets in the two towns. He said the funds will make it easy for the provincial administration to reunite the children with their families. “We do not know the exact number of children that are living on the streets of Kitwe but what we want to do first is to patrol the streets during the day and at night, so that we can identify these children. The funds for this exercise are already in our coffers,” Mr Kamanga said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

