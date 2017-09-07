Chief government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says it should not surprise people when they hear that President Edgar Lungu has a number or properties because the Head of State was not poor before going to State House. And Mulenga says government will not allow President Lungu to travel with two people on his entourage in the name of austerity measures, adding that it is not a crime for the Head of State to appear in public with contractors and businessmen as long as they are not traveling on government expense.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

