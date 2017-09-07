The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has said that that it is in receipt of a press query with regards the alleged refusal by Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to allow City of Lusaka to use the Woodlands Stadium. In a statement released to the media, the allegation is that FAZ has told City of Lusaka not to use Woodlands Stadium because it is branded with Vodafone, the sponsors of City of Lusaka. According to FAZ, the presence of the Vodafone brand is in violation of the sponsorship that FAZ has with MTN Zambia as the the official sponsors of the Zambian Super Division League.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

