CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court yesterday convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old woman to five years imprisonment for killing musician Francis Zimba alias Frankiss after she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Meya Namfukwe was charged with manslaughter for causing the death of Mr Zimba. When the case came up for trial before High Court judge Susan Wanjelani, the State applied to amend the information and change the charge from murder to manslaughter. Namfunkwe said she understood the charge and admitted committing the offence.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

