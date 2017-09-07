  ||    7 September 2017 @ 07:09

Movement for Multi Party Democracy (MMD) national Spokesperson for the Felix Mutati led faction, Rapheal Nakacinda says his party prepared the bed for the Patriotic Front (PF) and the two parties will lie in it together. And Nakacinda says Mutati is not answerable to PF or the PF president but to the Republican President only.

