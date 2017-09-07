Ruling Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila says he would be comfortable having Finance Minister Felix Mutati as a full time PF member and not as MMD President. And senior State House sources have revealed that Mr Mutati is likely to dump the MMD and concentrate on to his ministerial position. Mr Mwila who yesterday presented to President Edgar Lungu, the petition by party cadres to have Mr Mutati resign his ministerial position or relinquish his MMD presidency said the protests have merit.

