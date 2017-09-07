Political Scientist Dr. Alex Ng’oma has called on President Edgar Lungu to ignore massive calls for him to sack Finance Minister Felix Mutati. Dr. Ng’oma says in fact the PF should be grateful to Mr. Mutati as he has done more good than harm to this country. He recalls that when the Finance Minister ascended to his office, the country’s economy was limping and he has managed to stabilize it.

