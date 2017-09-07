Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) says it is vindicated by the recent Constitutional Court ruling that highlighted some constitutional breaches committed by President Edgar Lungu and his government at the time the presidential petition was lodged in Court. CiSCA Chairperson Bishop John Mambo says consistently, CiSCA has been revealing constitutional breaches being committed by the current government and its leadership and continuously called on the executive to respect and uphold the Constitution as per their oath which they have deliberately ignored. Bishop Mambo says the judgment in the recent case of Godfrey Miyanda v. Attorney General [2016/CC/0006] in which Brig. General Miyanda petitioned the Constitutional Court among other concerns, the holding of the National Referendum alongside the 2016 General Election, the Constitutional Court categorically brings to the fore serious constitutional breaches President Lungu and his government committed to which he must be held accountable.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

