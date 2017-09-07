NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE Kitwe and District Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KDDCI) has commended President Lungu for outlining plans on how the nation can benefit from the mineral value chain through taxes collected by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).

President Lungu recently held a meeting with various stakeholders in the mining sector in Kitwe and Mufulira where he announced that a ministerial committee would be constituted to come up with reforms aimed at promoting transparency and accountability in the mining sector. KDDCI president Allan Nyirenda said in an interview yesterday that the mining sector is key to the economic development of the nation and that the plans by the President to come up with reforms will greatly help the Zambian people to benefit from the country’s mineral wealth.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

