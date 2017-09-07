President Edgar Lungu has met Standard Chartered Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters and discussed the bank’s plans to increase their participation in the Zambian economy across various sectors. Mr. Winters has assured President Lungu that on the occasion of the Standard Chartered’s 100 years of operations in Zambia, it was right and proper that the bank pledges to do more to create greater partnerships with the government and the private sector in Zambia. During the same meeting Standard Chartered Zambia Chief Executive Herman Kasekende announced that the bank will build its new head office at a new location near Addis Ababa round about.

