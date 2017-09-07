President Edgar Lungu has said that his Government is concerned with failure by Commercial Banks to significantly reduce interest rates despite the Central Bank having lowered monetary policy lending rates to trigger the Banks to support Government initiatives. Speaking today when he met Standard Chartered Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters, in the company of Finance Minister Felix Mutati, Deputy Secretary to Cabinet Christopher Mvunga and Special Assistant to the President (Press and Public Relations) Amos Chanda, the president said that it was sad that his Government has not seen a significant interest rate reduction by Commercial Banks to support Government initiatives. “Sadly we have not seen a significant interest rate reduction by Commercial Banks to support Government initiatives, which is a source of concern. The high interest rates charged by Commercial Banks have also resulted in increased non performing loan portifolios in the Banking sector.”

