President Edgar Lungu is this Friday expected to commission the expansion of the 1.2 Billion U.S Dollar Great North Road into Lusaka – Ndola dual carriage way. The Contractor has mobilized equipment and works on some sections of the road have already started. And the Road Development Agency (RDA) says the Lusaka -Ndola dual carriage way will make travel on the road safer and quicker.

