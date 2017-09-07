  ||    7 September 2017 @ 10:34

President Edgar Lungu is this Friday expected to commission the expansion of the 1.2 Billion U.S Dollar Great North Road into Lusaka -Ndola dual carriage way. The Contractor has mobilised equipment and works on some sections of the road have already started. And the Road Development Agency-RDA- says the Lusaka -Ndola dual carriage way will make travel on the road safer and quicker.

