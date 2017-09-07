MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

MOPANI Copper Mines has not re-activated electronic access cards for over 1,000 workers engaged by contractors and suppliers despite resolving its standoff with the Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) over restriction of electricity supply to the mining firm.

And Mineworkers Union of Zambia general secretary Joseph Chewe has urged Mopani to expedite the process of training miners working for the firms whose contracts it has suspended because their inability to access the mine has stirred anxiety. Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors president Augustine Mubanga said in an interview yesterday that none of the affected miners has been given an access card because Mopani has insisted that they should first undergo safety training before they can access the facilities.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

