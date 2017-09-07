CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

VICE-PRESIDENT Inonge Wina says Government will continue building bigger and well-coordinated markets which will house more traders to increase tax collection in the informal sector.

Mrs Wina said Government wants marketeers to trade in a conducive environment which will motivate them to pay tax to the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA). She said this yesterday when ZRA officials donated K276,872 towards the reconstruction of City Market under the ‘Better Back Better’ markets initiative.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

