Dear editor,

THE teen sex party which took place in Woodlands is indeed saddening and a reflection of the moral decay in our society.

It points to the fact that morals in our families and society as a whole are degenerating at a very fast rate. This is worrying. What kind of future leaders are we raising? Something must be done and urgently to save our future leaders from self-destruction. Parents as first contact custodians of the children need to wake and take their roles more seriously. There is need for parents to take keen interest in what their children are exposed to at home and at school. They also need to know who their children’s friends are. This will help them guard against bad friends’ influence. Otherwise, what is happening is a real threat to society’s moral fibre and continuity.CONCERNED PARENT

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

