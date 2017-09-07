VICTOR KUMWENDA, Constantine and ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

COACH Wedson Nyirenda says the 1-0 victory over Algeria has brightened the Chipolopolo chances of qualifying for the 2018 Russia World Cup finals and is already plotting Nigeria’s downfall.

And Algeria trainer Lucas Alcaraz is considering his future with the Desert Foxes following Tuesday’s defeat. Nyirenda said at a briefing here on Tuesday night that the Chipolopolo are a stone’s throw away from making a maiden appearance at the showpiece.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

