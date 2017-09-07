NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is participating in an urgent Southern African Development Community (SADC) ministerial organ on politics, defence and security fact finding mission on the assassination of Lesotho chief of defence forces Khoantle Motsomotso on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba, who is in Lesotho, says being the deputy chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security, Zambia plays a critical role in peace maintenance among member states. Mr Kalaba said at a press briefing before he left for Lesotho yesterday that Zambia will participate in the fact finding mission to help find a lasting solution to that country’s problems.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

