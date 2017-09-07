Zambia may camp in Europe at the end of September to prepare for their penultimate 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Nigeria. Leaders Nigeria will host 2nd placed Zambia a crunch clash in Uyo on October 7 in a match Chipolopolo must win to join the Super Eagles at the top of Group B. “We have asked the technical bench draw a training programme for the next game and where we can camp the team,” FAZ president Andrew Kamanga said.

