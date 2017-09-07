ALEX NJOVU, Sunset Stadium, LusakaZANACO 2 POWER 1

CHAMPIONS Zanaco yesterday took over the leadership of the Super Division log after edging Power Dynamos in a thrilling rescheduled Week 16 match that saw the Bankers coach Mumamba Numba outclass his mentor Dan Kabwe.

Kabwe guided Zanaco to league glory in 2002 and 2003 when Numba was a player at the club. The win pushed Zanaco to 47 points at par with Green Buffaloes but the former have a better goal aggregate. Third-placed Power have 46 points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

