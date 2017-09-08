Business and Financial Analyst Blessings Kafwanka has called on government to consider reintroducing the 7.5 percent import duty on copper concentrates in the 2018 National Budget. Mr. Kafwanka has told QTV Business News that this 7.5 percent import duty was there in the 2017 national budget but was later removed as the copper prices on the international market were not so good. Mr. Kafwanka says now that copper prices on the international market are improving, it is imperative that the government considers reintroducing this import duty on copper concentrates.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

