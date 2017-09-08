Government has disclosed that China holds the largest contracts in the infrastructure sector amounting to about 83 percent. National Planning and Development Minister Lucky Mulusa says over 10 years from 2011 to 2021, Zambia is envisaged to spend about US$20 billion of which 83 percent will be undertaken by Chinese companies. And Mr. Mulusa says in as much as Zambia has enjoyed the relationship with China, there is need to fine-tune to make sure that beneficiation is not skilled towards one partner against the other.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

