Speaker Patrick Matibini must explain to the Zambian people whether or not Parliament authorised the contraction of the latest loan of $200 million by the PF Government from the World Bank in accordance with the Constitution. Articles 63 and 207 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia clearly states that Government can not contract any loan or debt without the express approval of the National Assembly. And in line with these provisions of the law, we as a Party beseech Mr. Matibini to provide proof to the nation showing when the National Assembly approved the contraction of the said loan. The PF is killing the future of our children with the enormous debt burden and the general mismanagement of the country’s economy. What is worrying about this whole thing is not just the ballooning debt levels we are witnessing but the imprudent use of the debt money, unbelievable fiscal indiscipline and the sheer incompetence of the government to effectively manage the economy, eradicate poverty, create decent jobs and business opportunities for our people, especially the women and youths.

