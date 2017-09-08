ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Lungu is concerned that commercial banks have failed to significantly reduce interest rates despite the Bank of Zambia having lowered monetary policy lending rates to trigger financial institutions to support Government initiatives.

Speaking when he met Standard Chartered Bank Group chief executive officer Bill Winters at State House on Tuesday evening, President Lungu said the high interest rates charged by commercial banks have resulted in increased non-performing loan portfolios in the banking sector. “Sadly we have not seen a significant interest rate reduction by commercial banks to support Government initiatives, which is a source of concern,” President Lungu said. This is according to a statement issued yesterday by special assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

