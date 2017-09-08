The Government has paid K308.5 million of verified debt owed by various Ministries, Provinces, and Spending Agencies to Zesco, Zambia State Insurance Corporation [ZSIC], and Zamtel, of which, Zesco has been paid K172.6 million, ZSIC 91.9 million and Zamtel K44 million. The funds paid to the three State-Owned-Enterprises through a debt swap mechanism have been ring-fenced to off-set some outstanding tax obligations to the Zambia Revenue Authority, in line with the government’s fiscal consolidation initiative. Commenting on the development, Minister of Finance Felix Mutati says the initiative to activate a debt-swap with the three companies is in line with the government’s fiscal consolidation policy through which the dismantling of arrears is one of the strategies being used to inject liquidity in the market and stimulate private sector participation in the economy through growth and job creation activities.

