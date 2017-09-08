NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

COMMMONWEALTH secretary-general Patricia Scotland’s special envoy Ibrahim Gambari has urged all stakeholders to show commitment to the process of dialogue and reconciliation ahead of the 2021 general elections.

The Nigerian scholar and diplomat, who arrived in Zambia on Wednesday, said President Lungu is committed to the dialogue and reconciliation process and hopes that other stakeholders will do the same. Speaking to journalists after he held a closed door meeting with President Lungu at State House yesterday, Professor Gambari said the head of State has created a conducive environment for dialogue and reconciliation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

