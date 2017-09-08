  ||    8 September 2017 @ 02:29

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka
THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has banned Nkana president Evaristo Kabila and secretary Mutale Kapwepwe from all football activities for six weeks.
The duo has also been fined K2,500 each to be paid within seven days.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

