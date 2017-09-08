DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has banned Nkana president Evaristo Kabila and secretary Mutale Kapwepwe from all football activities for six weeks.

The duo has also been fined K2,500 each to be paid within seven days.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

