The opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) has demanded that the Speaker of National Assembly Dr. Patrick Matibini must explain to the Zambian people whether or not Parliament authorized the contraction of the latest loan of $200 million by the PF Government from the World Bank in accordance with the Constitution. FDD Spokesperson Antonio Mwanza has told QFM News via telephone that Articles 63 and 207 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia clearly states that Government cannot contract any loan or debt without the express approval of the National Assembly. Mr. Mwanza says in line with these provisions of the law, his party beseech Dr. Matibini to provide proof to the nation showing when the National Assembly approved the contraction of the said loan.

