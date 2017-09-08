Rapheal Nakacinda-The MMD has described as malious propaganda the stories circulating in the media that Felix Mutati will join the PF. MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakacinda said the speculations making rounds in the media are not only malious but that they are meant to destruct members who should ignore the rumours. Mr Nakacinda said Mr Mutati is focused on doing his job as finance minister adding that the party president was currently in Tanzania where he was representing the President Edgar Lungu.

