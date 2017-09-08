A senior citizen Elijah Ngwale has described the anti-Felix Mutati protests engineered by some senior Patriotic Front officials as shameless. Senior PF officials are sponsoring cadres to mount pressure on President Edgar Lungu to sack Mutati from the position of Finance Minister. Contributing to Thursday’s edition of UNZA Radio’s the Lusaka Star radio program, Ngwale said the actions of the PF cadres were tantamount to economic sabotage.

