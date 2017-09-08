Dear editor,

I WRITE to implore our politicians to be civil in the way they handle their civic responsibilities whether in political office or outside office.

The ongoing ranting and attacks on the Government and indeed President Lungu by people who not too long ago held political office make sad reading. We have people who when in Government agree with everything Government does. But the moment they leave office, everything Government does is wrong. One wonders as to when our political leaders see the wrongs in Government. Is it while holding office or when one leaves office that he or she sees wrongs in Government and other officials? Doesn’t it also mean that if the Government is deemed corrupt by these people, they are actually part and parcel of that corruption? I am alive to the fact that civilised democracies have had civic leaders resign when they see something wrong in the way Government handles its national issues as opposed to their campaign promises. Alas, it is not so common with African politicians. I therefore urge our politicians to stop playing political gymnastics whenever they leave political office for whatever reasons. That to me will make them more relevant to the general populous than attacking and scandalising the powers that may be just because they have fallen out of favour. Why should our politicians want to play clean when they are booted out of power without resigning? That is hypocrisy at its best that should not be condoned by any well-meaning Zambian.WISDOM MUYUNDAChingola

