UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema says he is committed to dialogue.

Mr. Hichilema was speaking after meeting commonwealth Special envoy Professor Ibrahim Gambari for talks in Lusaka.

Mr. Hichilema says the process is important.

He says the meeting with Professor Gambari was just an initial one.

On Thursday Professor Gambari met President Edgar Lungu.

