  ||    8 September 2017 @ 05:29

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka
A WITNESS has told the Lusaka High Court that he did not see Chilanga member of Parliament Keith Mukata and his co-accused Charmaine Musonda shoot a guard at the legislator’s law firm in May this year.

This is in a case in which Mukata, 45, a lawyer and politician, and Musonda, a business executive of 2158 Lusaka West, are charged with the murder of 63-year-old Namakambwa Kalilakwenda.
It is alleged that on May 6, the duo jointly and whilst acting together, murdered Mr Kalilakwenda, a security guard of Ng’ombe township at Mukata’s law firm in Rhodes Park.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/
