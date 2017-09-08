ARTHUR MWANSA and KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is expected to spend about US$20 billion on the implementation of various infrastructure development programmes over a period of 10 years, Minister of Development Planning Lucky Mulusa has said.

Mr Mulusa says 83 percent of all contracts on the country’s infrastructure roll-out programmes, which started in 2011 and will run up to 2021, will be undertaken by Chinese companies. Mr Mulusa said Zambia will continue working closely with China to ensure their cordial bilateral relations benefit people from both countries. The minister said this yesterday at the “China-Africa Trade Development and Impacts: Case of China-Zambia relations policy consultative forum”.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

