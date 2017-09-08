The rate of job creation in private sector companies in Zambia has quickened to the fastest in more than two years, says Stanbic Bank. This is contained in the bank’s latest Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) report for August 2017, which was released yesterday by the Head of Global Markets Victor Chileshe. The reports noted that this added capacity enabled companies to keep on top of workloads. Backlogs of work decreased for the second month running, and to the greatest extent since February.

