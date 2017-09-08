FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the Chipolopolo boys may camp in Europe ahead of the must win October 7 Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup encounter against Nigeria. Kamanga told Fazfootball.com that 2017 had so far been an exciting year on the soccer calendar with national teams across the stream delivering results. “We have only got four weeks before the Nigeria game, so we are looking at options in terms of where we can camp the team and get the best value. As you know some of the players are already in Europe, they did not come with us they have gone back. We may see it fit to camp the team in Europe so that it is easier to prepare the team adequately and it is actually shorter to go into Europe from Nigeria,” Kamanga said.

