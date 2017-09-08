NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

DE POSED Miss Zambia 2016 winner Louisa Chingangu has been nominated in two categories including the coveted Model of the Year and Female Model of the Year in the 2017 Zambia Fashion and Model Awards.

The date for event is yet to be announced but there is noticeable excitement among aficionados of fashion. Louisa is nominated for the Model of the Year, won last year by Brandina Lubili, alongside Natasha Mapulanga, Mwangala Ikachana and Jones Mwila. In the Female Model of the Year category, she again comes up against Natasha, Mwangala, Cecilia Kongwa and Emmanuella Shakabozha. Nominees for the Model to Look-Out For, won last year by Mapalo Mulenga, are Alexander Musonda, Josmo Phiri, Dorcas S. Munthali, Mclenda Munsaka and Inonge Mwila while the Male Model of the Year has Jones Mwila, Pitta Jimmy, Seth Mcangelo Bwembya, Balele Angel Gondwe and Emmanuel Luckson Musonda. The Fashion Event of the Year has the Lusaka July 2016, African Couture Expo Week 2017, Zambia Fashion Week 2016, Miss Heritage Zambia 2017 and Bridal Carnival 2017 while the Designer of the Year has Ruth Chimbala, Kay Tarimo, Kabasa Nkandu Yorum, Bwana Dee and Kasonde Nkole. Nafler, Unathi, Fashion and Fabulous International, Pink Diamonds International and Diamond Fresh Academy are in the running for Modelling Agency of the Year while Box for a Child, Brandina Lubili Foundation, Kayula Foundation and Models in Support of Children Fighting Cancer are fighting it out for the Best Model Run Charity Project. The Photogenic Female Model of the Year has Liyah Phiri, Kafula Maria Mbulo, Gladys Kayumba, Jainy Kalila and Martha Gift Chisankunta while the Photogenic Male Model of the Year has Jones Mwila, Nicholas Njovu, Emmanuel Luckson Musonda and Teta Vundamina. Thokozile S. Mphande, Ester Mweemba, Ashley Mbewe, Faith Mukonko and John Chilufya are nominated for Emerging Talent (Model) while Alexa Buyunji, Emmanuel Luckson Musonda, Chawanzi Maluma and Lephan M. Banda are in the running for Emerging Talent (Designer). The Photographer of the Year category has Scaver Banda (Kumwesu), Tony Davies (Tony Media), Andre’uw Stones (Collabo) and Wrightwel Nyirenda (Ulendo) while the Designer to Look-Out For nominees are Kabasa Nkandu Yorum, Cecilia Njovu, Elizabeth Mwanza and Karen Nakamba. Naomi Banda (Unathi), Siphiwe Benasho (Pink Diamond) and Harley Lee Mwewa (Nafler) are nominated for the Zed 360 Award for Fashion Influencer.

