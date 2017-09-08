CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

MUSICIAN Mumba Yachi yesterday pleaded not guilty to three charges of unlawful stay in Zambia, giving false information and making incorrect representation for him to obtain a passport.

The musician whose real name is Shadrick Mukenge, 31, of house number 503 in Lusaka’s Avondale, is facing three counts of immigration offences. When the matter came up before magistrate Ruth Kapulo, Mukenge said he understood the charges but denied committing the offences.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

