  ||    8 September 2017 @ 17:34

President Edgar Lungu says there is no project too small for him to commission adding that if he was invited to commission a toilet and he had time, he would gladly do so. Speaking when he commissioned the 321KM Lusaka-Ndola dual Carriage way today, the Head of State told those who criticized him for some of the projects he went to commission that all projects were significant.

Read the full Article » NEWS DIGGERS! «
Home » News » Headlines »
News Diggers!