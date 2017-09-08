President Edgar Lungu says there is no project too small for him to commission adding that if he was invited to commission a toilet and he had time, he would gladly do so. Speaking when he commissioned the 321KM Lusaka-Ndola dual Carriage way today, the Head of State told those who criticized him for some of the projects he went to commission that all projects were significant.

