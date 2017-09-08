DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

POWER Dynamos have pulled out of the 2017 Barclays Cup, two weeks before facing Zanaco in the quarter-finals.

Power secretary Ricky Mamfunda, who confirmed the withdrawal in an interview yesterday, said the club has written to the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) about the decision. Mamfunda, however, could not give reasons why the club has pulled out. “Yes, I can confirm we have pulled out of this year’s Barclays Cup. We have written to FAZ on our decision to withdraw. Any further details should be gotten from FAZ,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

