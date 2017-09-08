President Edgar Lungu has commissioned the construction of the 1.2 billion U.S dollar Lusaka-Ndola Dual Carriageway. President Lungu says the project to be undertaken by China Jiangxi International Corporation is one of the biggest between Zambia and China under his leadership. The Head of State says the road will not only improve flow of traffic and economic development but will also cut down on fatalities.

