President Lungu has officially commissioned the construction of the 366km Lusaka-Ndola-Luanshya Dual Carriageway at the cost of US$ 1.2 Billion. Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony in Chisamba today, President Lungu says this road will have various economic benefits for residents and business entities in communities where this project is being implemented. President Lungu says the Great North is the main artery at the heart of the country and that the nation needs it in good shape always, so as to cut on the unacceptable high number of accidents the nation currently witnessed.

