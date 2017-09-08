CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

GOVERNMNENT has paid K308.5 million of the debt owed by various ministries, provincial administrations and spending agencies to Zesco, Zamtel and the Zambia State Insurance Corporation (ZSIC).

This is in a debt swap to reduce outstanding tax obligations to the Zambia Revenue Authority, which is in line with Government’s fiscal consolidation initiative. According to a statement issued yesterday by Ministry of Finance public relations officer Chileshe Kandeta, Zesco has been paid K172.6 million, ZSIC K91.9 million and Zamtel K44 million.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

