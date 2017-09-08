SAVIOUR Chishimba says State House should never be involved in the awarding of contracts and has asked Zambians to “stop the rot”. And Chishimba says Zambia has become a mad man’s playground because of the undeserving leadership the country has. In an interview, Chishimba said it was disappointing that State House had continued to cut corrupt deals with foreign companies to benefit a few individuals holding power at the expense of the majority suffering citizens.

