NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

NIGERIAN comedian and actor Nkem Owoh, popularly called Ukwa, attracted an overcrowded crowd at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka last Friday for the Ukwa Comedy Explosion show.

Organised by the Local is Laka Comedy Festival, the event was anchored by Dangerous Joburg and featured a number of local comedians. But it was clear from the beginning as to who was the main attraction. From how the show’s venue was nearly bursting at its seams, the audience was clearly expectant of a memorable show. Well, they got one. Collins “The President” Zulu was the first comedian on stage entertaining patrons with his trademark impersonations of popular local and international figures. Hosts Shaka Ssali and Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo were part of the fresh material on his script while former President Rupiah Banda, former Minister of Finance Alexander Chikwanda and South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema made some of his usual impersonations. Veteran comedian Bob Nkosha followed The President’s set, descending on the stage with a personally-themed song. He recognised the presence of civil servants in the audience, saying as long as they were paid, they always turned up. Bob gave his own hilarious take on the current debate regarding mandatory HIV testing, pointing out that it is only the men who have taken issue with it. “If you notice, the women are not saying anything. It’s the men saying things like they know their rights,” he joked. Shike Mwisho was the act that followed Bob and his entire set, largely centred on the religious habits of various Christian denominations, was a repetition of past material. He emerged from the back of the room, greeting the audience using different languages but despite his regurgitated material, he still found an obliging crowd. His set ended in much the usual way, with an offering collection taken by himself from different corners of the room. By the time he was done, he seemed to have collected just about enough to start his own church. Host Dangerous Joburg returned to the stage after Mwisho was done and introduced Nigerian actor Jimmy Iyke, just before deafening screams filled out the entire Mulungushi main hall. After briefly greeting the crowd, Iyke approached his front row seat and was mobbed by fans as he did so. Dangerous Joburg did call for security at least three times but the security guards, perhaps mesmerised by Iyke themselves, did not turn up. Thankfully, the few hysterical fans seemed to calm down on their own and get over the initial shock of seeing Iyke in the flesh by returning to their seats shortly after. The night’s headliner Ukwa took to the stage after keeping his fans in considerable suspense. Ukwa said he could come to Zambia over and over because he liked what he saw. The audience all the while stayed fixated on their Nollywood darling. His stand-up was short and mostly underwhelming but the audience did not seem to mind; before them, he could do no wrong. Some 10 minutes into his set, he opened it up for questions from the audience and was quite witty in his responses. Ukwa stressed that Zambians must be ready to encourage and support artistes and appealed to the media to publish, promote and project Zambian art. He also pointed out that the film industry is one that grows gradually and Zambian investors must be encouraged to invest in Zambia. Ukwa’s fans left the show with the same gusto they had when they arrived and had a consecutive show been called, they likely would have returned with renewed energy.

