Commonwealth secretary-general Patricia Scotland’s special envoy Ibrahim Gambari says he wants to ensure that a conducive environment is created for Zambia’s next general elections. The Nigerian scholar and diplomat, who arrived in Zambia on Wednesday, told journalists after a closed door meeting with President Edgar Lungu yesterday that he would come into the country at least once every month to meet various stakeholders until the process was concluded.

