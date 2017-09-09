Local singer Mumba Yachi’s predicament continues to win him more friends than foes. Whatever the case is with the Zambia immigration authorities, a talented young artiste in the form of Mumba Yachi does not deserve the punishment he is enduring. A good number of Lebanese businessmen and women, Indians and Somalians are roaming the streets of Zambia masquerading as Zambians. They have never received the type of punishment Mumba Yachi is subjected to. This is all because they have enough resources to bribe immigration officers. By saying so, we are not promoting lawlessness. We are only calling on authorities to be fair and justice in handling Mumba Yachi’s case.

