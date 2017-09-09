CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

A WITNESS told the Lusaka High Court yesterday that the bullet cartridges found on the scene where Chilanga member of Parliament Keith Mukata is alleged to have shot dead his security guard match serial number PZ2113C of a pistol which was found in the legislator’s vehicle.

Police Forensic Science Department detective chief inspector Vincent Chibesa was testifying in a case in which Mukata, 45, a lawyer and politician, and his co-accused, Charmaine Musonda, 37, a business executive of 2158 Lusaka West, are charged with the murder of 63-year-old Namakambwa Kalilakwenda.

