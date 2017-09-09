Dear editor,

ALLOW me to express my concern over the call for the revocation of Article 31 by a consortium of civil society organisations.

I do not understand why this consortium is so much concerned about the revocation of this article when it failed to express the same concern when criminals were on rampage destroying public and private property. The same consortium has failed even to make a small donation to victims of arson but have found it suitable to ask for the creation of free environment for criminals to strike again, all in the name of fighting for civil liberties. It is common knowledge that some of these organisations have been infiltrated by some political organisations that do not mean well for this country. This consortium has not carried out any assessment to establish the impact of the invocation of this article and this call is therefore purely based on their uninformed opinion supported by their foreign funders. They believe they can get more support from their well-wishers if they become so critical of Government. They should know that Zambians want to live in a safe and peaceful environment. Our Republican President is doing his best to make Zambia a better place to live in and one would expect the support of all well-meaning Zambians including the so-called civil society organisations if they mean what they say. May the Almighty God continue to protect this nation from the jaws of satan.ALFREDSolwezi

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Google

Print

